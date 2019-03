Paul Craig tapped Kennedy Nzechukwu.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Craig managed to pull out a triangle choke in the third round to pull of the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

