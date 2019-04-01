UFC Philadelphia Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Philadelphia, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.



UFC Philadelphia (also known as UFC on ESPN 2) took place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The main card aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout headlined the show. David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout co-headlined the show.

Rounding out the main card was Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson, Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout, Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light heavyweight bout, and Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout.



Some of the more notable suspensions include Criage and Aguilar being suspended indefinitely. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Paul Craig: Suspended indefinitely, requires doctor’s clearance

Jessica Aguilar: Suspended indefinitely, requires doctor’s clearance

Edson Barboza: Suspended 90 days

Michael Johnson: Suspended 60 days

Josh Emmett: Suspended 45 days

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 45 days

Ross Pearson: Suspended 45 days

Sabina Mazo: Suspended 45 days

Justin Gaethje: Suspended 30 days

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Suspended 30 days

Sodiq Yusuff: Suspended 30 days

Sheymon Moraes: Suspended 30 days

Enrique Barzola: Suspended 30 days

Ray Borg: Suspended 30 days

Alex Perez: Suspended 30 days

