UFC Philadelphia Reebok Fighter Payouts: Three Fighters Top List

UFC Philadelphia is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Philadelphia (also known as UFC on ESPN 2) took place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main card aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout headlined the show. David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout co-headlined the show.

Rounding out the main card was Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson, Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout, Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light heavyweight bout, and Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Justin Gaethje: $4,000 def. Edson Barboza: $20,000

Jack Hermansson: $5,000 def. David Branch: $5,000

Josh Emmett: $5,000 def. Michael Johnson: $20,000

Michelle Waterson: $5,000 def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $3,500 def. Paul Craig: $5,000

Sodiq Yusuff: $3,500 def. Sheymon Moraes: $4,000

Marina Rodriguez: $3,500 def. Jessica Aguilar: $4,000

Desmond Green: $5,000 def. Ross Pearson: $20,000

Kevin Aguilar: $3,500 def. Enrique Barzola: $5,000

Kevin Holland: $3,500 def. Gerald Meerschaert: $5,000

Casey Kenney: $3,500 def. Ray Borg: $5,000

Maryna Moroz: $5,000 def. Sabina Mazo: $3,500

Alex Perez: $4,000 def. Mark De La Rosa: $4,000

