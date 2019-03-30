UFC Philadelphia Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje

UFC on ESPN 2 takes place from the Wells Fargo Center tonight (Sat. March 30, 2019) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event of the night, one of the better striker match-ups takes place. Edson Barboza takes on former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) champion Justin Gaethje.

Also, David Branch and Jack Hermansson co-main event. Featherweights Josh Emmett and Michael Johnson will also clash on the main card. The promotion has compiled a tremendous fight card for fans tonight. Check out MMA News’ UFC Philadelphia results here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

Preliminary Card:

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Marina Rodriguez

Preliminary Card:

Catchweight (137 pounds): Ray Borg vs. Casey Kenney

**MMA News’ UFC Philadelphia coverage begins at 3:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**