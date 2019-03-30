UFC Philadelphia Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje

UFC on ESPN 2 takes place from the Wells Fargo Center tonight (Sat. March 30, 2019) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event of the night, one of the better striker match-ups takes place. Edson Barboza takes on former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) champion Justin Gaethje.
Also, David Branch and Jack Hermansson co-main event. Featherweights Josh Emmett and Michael Johnson will also clash on the main card. The promotion has compiled a tremendous fight card for fans tonight. Check out MMA News’ UFC Philadelphia results here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje
- Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson
- Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson
- Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Lightweight: Ross Pearson vs. Desmond Green
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Kevin Aguilar
- Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Preliminary Card:
- Catchweight (137 pounds): Ray Borg vs. Casey Kenney
- Women’s flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Sabina Mazo
- Bantamweight: Alex Perez vs. Mark De La Rosa
**MMA News’ UFC Philadelphia coverage begins at 3:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**