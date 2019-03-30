UFC Philadelphia Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje

Check out MMA News' UFC Philadelphia results and coverage for the Wells Fargo Center event featuring an exciting lightweight headliner.

UFC on ESPN 2

UFC on ESPN 2 takes place from the Wells Fargo Center tonight (Sat. March 30, 2019) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event of the night, one of the better striker match-ups takes place. Edson Barboza takes on former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) champion Justin Gaethje.

Also, David Branch and Jack Hermansson co-main event. Featherweights Josh Emmett and Michael Johnson will also clash on the main card. The promotion has compiled a tremendous fight card for fans tonight. Check out MMA News’ UFC Philadelphia results here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

  • Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson
  • Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson
  • Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Preliminary Card:

  • Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Lightweight: Ross Pearson vs. Desmond Green
  • Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Kevin Aguilar
  • Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card:

  • Catchweight (137 pounds): Ray Borg vs. Casey Kenney
  • Women’s flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Sabina Mazo
  • Bantamweight: Alex Perez vs. Mark De La Rosa

**MMA News’ UFC Philadelphia coverage begins at 3:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**

