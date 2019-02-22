UFC Prague Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

The UFC Prague weigh-in results are in. Both of the main event participants made weight, and all but two fighters on the card hit their marks as well. Klidson Abreu missed weight by three pounds and was fined 20% of his purse. Diego missed weight by one pound and was also fined 20% of his purse. Each fight will proceed as scheduled.

UFC Prague will take place tomorrow (Feb. 23) inside the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In the main event, Jan Blachowicz will take on Thiago Santos in a bout that could prove to be a light heavyweight title eliminator.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran Stefan Struve will take on Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Struve is currently on a three-fight losing streak. In de Lima’s last outing, he defeated Adam Wieczorek via unanimous decision at UFC 230.

Check out the full UFC Prague weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN +, 2:00 PM ET)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (255) vs. Stefan Struve (263)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (204) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Liz Carmouche (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

John Dodson (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Klidson Abreu (209)*

Prelims (ESPN 2, 11:00 AM ET)

Dwight Grant (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (171)

Chris Fishgold (145) vs. Daniel Teymur (146)

Veronica Macedo (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)

Ismail Naurdiev (170) vs. Michel Prazeres (170)

Diego Ferreira (157)* vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155)

*- Fighter has missed weight