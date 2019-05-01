UFC President Dana White: ‘Brock Lesnar Told Me He’s Done’

It looks like talks of Daniel Cormer vs. Brock Lesnar are no more.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has revealed that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White said Lesnar has informed him that he is retiring. Lesnar had teased a showdown with UFC heavyweight champion Cormier when he shoved him at the conclusion of UFC 226 back in July 2018. Since that time, talks have stalled and we now know why.

Brock Lesnar Makes His Final Exit From MMA?

Here is the tweet from Okamoto:

Dana White: “Brock Lesnar told me he’s done. He’s retiring.”



UFC pivoting interest in Cormier’s next fight to Stipe Miocic rematch. Story coming via myself and @arielhelwani shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2019

Lesnar last competed under the UFC banner back in July 2016. He initially scored a unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt. The result was changed to a No Contest when Lesnar failed his post-fight drug test. Lesnar was suspended for one year, but had his sanction frozen once he left the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool.

The former UFC heavyweight champion reentered the testing pool, leading many to believe that he was making his return to the Octagon. Fans even noticed Lesnar slimming down considerably on WWE television. If White is to be believed, then the signs were misleading.

Cormier captured the UFC heavyweight title when he knocked out Stipe Miocic last year. Since that time, Miocic has been clamoring for a rematch. While nothing is official, it looks like there’s a good chance Miocic will get his wish.

What do you make of Brock Lesnar’s supposed exit from MMA?