UFC President Dana White Confirms Return Of The Ultimate Fighter

It’s official, The Ultimate Fighter is making a return

The reality show that has seen numerous elite fighters blossom such as Rashad Evans, Forest Griffin, T.J. Dillahsaw, and more is coming back. During an AMA on Reddit, UFC president Dana White said that TUF will be making its return soon. The show has been on hiatus since 2018.

Dana White Confirms The Ultimate Fighter Return

Appearing on ESPN 690 in Jacksonville, White doubled down on TUF making its way back (via Aaron Bronsteter).

In an interview on ESPN 690 in Jacksonville (one-timd Dana White Contender Series fighter) @A_Train_92 asked whether now would be the perfect time to reboot The Ultimate Fighter due to a lack of sports programming.



White: "We're literally working on that right now" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2020

Bronsteter added that White named potential coaches for the return of TUF.

White mentioned Usman/Covington, Usman/Masvidal, Adesanya/Costa and Khabib/Tony or Justin as strong candidates as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter's return. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2020

“White mentioned Usman/Covington, Usman/Masvidal, Adesanya/Costa and Khabib/Tony or Justin as strong candidates as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter’s return.”

Following the success of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, many questioned the future of TUF. Many media members expressed their belief that the Contender Series was a better and quicker way for fighters to make it into the UFC.

Still, the news of TUF’s upcoming return shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in 2019, White said that TUF “can’t go away” and would be brought back in some form. One year prior, the UFC boss said that TUF could be aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

