UFC President Dana White Confirms Sterling vs. Sandhagen Is Title Eliminator

UFC president Dana White has labeled Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen as a title eliminator.

Fight fans have been eagerly anticipating the pivotal bantamweight showdown between Sterling and Sandhagen. Tonight (June 6), the two will do battle in a bout that many assumed would be a number one contender fight. Those assumptions appear to be correct.

Dana White Says Sterling vs. Sandhagen Is Title Eliminator

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum ahead of UFC 250, White said that while he usually doesn’t like to announce things ahead of time, he is labeling Sterling vs. Sandhagen a title eliminator.

“Yeah, I agree,” White said, when asked. “For sure.”

White revealed plans to book Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The UFC boss followed up on this, saying that there is still work to be done before that fight is made.

“I think I prematurely announced it like I do sometimes,” White said. “We don’t have all the info for that yet.”

UFC 250 will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes will put her women’s bantamweight gold on the line against Felicia Spencer. The co-main event will see former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt collide with Raphael Assuncao. And of course, there’s the aforementioned title eliminator between Sterling and Sandhagen.

