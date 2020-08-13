UFC President Dana White: Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight

UFC president Dana White insists that Floyd Mayweather wasn’t bluffing when he said he was planning to fight again.

White and Mayweather got the world of combat sports buzzing when they teased a deal during a Boston Celtics game in late 2019. The UFC boss said that a verbal agreement was in place and the plan was to put pen to paper in March. Of course, COVID-19 put a damper on things.

During a live Instagram chat with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White said that once he has more time to put things together in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he will continue his talks with “Money” (via MMAJunkie).

“Floyd wants to fight,” White said. “… He wants to fight. We’re going to probably … Listen: I’m dealing with all the (expletive) that’s going on with 2020 right now. Floyd and I want to work together. We want to do something. We’re going to do something. I just need a little more time to get my (expletive) together.”

Mayweather was last seen inside the boxing ring back in late 2018 on RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve show. He took on young MMA and kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match. “Money” stopped Nasukawa in the first round.

Mayweather had been claiming that he was coming out of retirement in 2020. With no live gates at a promotion’s disposal in America, it’ll be interesting to see how the deal with Mayweather and White eventually shakes out. “Money” has made it clear that he still plans on doing business with RIZIN as well.