Tuesday, July 28, 2020

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far.

Chimaev’s first two bouts under the UFC banner were just 10 days apart. He made his promotional debut on July 15, submitting John Phillips in the second round via D’Arce choke. His performance was so impressive that he was given a fight with Rhys McKee on July 25. Chimaev decimated McKee, earning the first-round TKO victory.

Dana White Heaps On Khamzat Chimaev

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White discussed Chimaev immediately making his presence felt (via MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat,” White said. “I mean, you know? The guy is so dominant, so confident, wants to continue to fight every weekend. I love it. I love guys with that mentality. I love how talented this guy is. We threw the hottest prospect out of the U.K. at him and that kid is a badass. That kid is a legit great fighter. (Chimaev) made it look like he didn’t belong there. … The kid is legit. He’s real and he knows it and I love it.”

White had told Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole that he wanted to get Chimaev back inside the Octagon as soon as Aug. 15 for UFC 252. Chimaev’s team told MMAJunkie’s John Morgan that the date is too soon to file the proper paperwork for a visa, but they’re hoping for a bout in late August or September.

Chimaev’s pro MMA record sits at a perfect 8-0. None of those bouts have gone the distance. He has four wins via knockout or TKO and four wins by way of submission.

White says the question now is who to match Chimaev up with for his third outing inside the Octagon. MMA News will keep you posted on when Chimaev’s next bout will be and who it will be against.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
Boxing

Video: Seniesa Estrada Decimates Miranda Adkins In Seven Seconds

DAZN USA aired a boxing event live on July 24 and it featured Seniesa Estrada's seven-second obliteration of Miranda Adkins.
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far. Chimaev's first two bouts under the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
MMA

Former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Addresses Retirement Talk

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cleared the air on retirement speculation. Jedrzejczyk was last seen in the...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin Details Knee Infection

UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin is dealing with a nasty knee infection that has spread. Following his unanimous decision...
Read more
MMA

Gilbert Melendez Reacts To Two-Year USADA Sanction

Gilbert Melendez has spoken out on his two-year suspension from USADA. Melendez was flagged by USADA for a violation...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube