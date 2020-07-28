UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far.

Chimaev’s first two bouts under the UFC banner were just 10 days apart. He made his promotional debut on July 15, submitting John Phillips in the second round via D’Arce choke. His performance was so impressive that he was given a fight with Rhys McKee on July 25. Chimaev decimated McKee, earning the first-round TKO victory.

Dana White Heaps On Khamzat Chimaev

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White discussed Chimaev immediately making his presence felt (via MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat,” White said. “I mean, you know? The guy is so dominant, so confident, wants to continue to fight every weekend. I love it. I love guys with that mentality. I love how talented this guy is. We threw the hottest prospect out of the U.K. at him and that kid is a badass. That kid is a legit great fighter. (Chimaev) made it look like he didn’t belong there. … The kid is legit. He’s real and he knows it and I love it.”

White had told Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole that he wanted to get Chimaev back inside the Octagon as soon as Aug. 15 for UFC 252. Chimaev’s team told MMAJunkie’s John Morgan that the date is too soon to file the proper paperwork for a visa, but they’re hoping for a bout in late August or September.

Chimaev’s pro MMA record sits at a perfect 8-0. None of those bouts have gone the distance. He has four wins via knockout or TKO and four wins by way of submission.

White says the question now is who to match Chimaev up with for his third outing inside the Octagon. MMA News will keep you posted on when Chimaev’s next bout will be and who it will be against.