UFC President Dana White Heaps Praise On ‘Gangster’ Maycee Barber

UFC president Dana White is liking what he’s seeing from Maycee Barber.

Barber has been making a name for herself in the strawweight division. While Barber is considered a prospect at the moment, she plans on becoming a top contender and eventually a world champion. In fact, Barber has expressed interest in going for two belts as she’s expressed confidence in her ability to dethrone Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko.

Dana White Calls Maycee Barber A ‘Gangster’

Barber ran through Gillian Robertson for a first-round TKO win at UFC Boston this past Friday night (Oct. 18). During the UFC Boston post-fight press conference, White said Barber has been checking all the boxes (via MMAFighting.com).

“She’s a gangster this girl. I love everything about this girl,” White said about Barber at the post-fight press conference. “You should see the crazy texts she sends me like all the time, including tonight. As soon as the fight was over she started texting me and she wants to fight everybody and ‘I told you, I told you I was going to do this’.

“I love her attitude. I love how bad she wants to be a world champion. I love how she finishes fights. She fought a very tough girl tonight and she stopped her. She looked incredible. She’s fun and it’s going to be fun for all of us and the fans to watch her grow over the next couple years.”