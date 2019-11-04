UFC President Dana White Hopes Chuck Liddell Never Fights Again

UFC president Dana White knows it’s a tough pill to swallow whenever Chuck Liddell expresses interest in fighting.

Liddell initially retired after suffering a knockout loss against Rich Franklin back in June 2010. “The Iceman” would later be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and even snagged an office job with the UFC. Once new ownership took over, Liddell was out of the job and decided to fight Tito Ortiz in their third encounter under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz knocked out Liddell in the opening frame.

Dana White Wants Chuck Liddell To Never Fight Again

White spoke to TMZ Sports and when the subject of Liddell fighting despite nearing the age of 50 was brought up, the UFC boss made it clear he doesn’t want to see him fight again (via BJPenn.com).

“Chuck Liddell is one of the greatest people you could ever meet. He’s a good person, he’s a good guy,” White said. “He’s a guy that you become friends with and you’re friends with that guy for the rest of your life. He’s that guy, he takes care of the people who are around him.

“All the people that were around him at the beginning of his career are still around him now and still friends with him. He’s a good person. When you meet Chuck Liddell, when you get to know Chuck Liddell, you love Chuck Liddell. He’s one of the best human beings you can ever meet, he’s one of the greatest guys I’ve ever worked with in the fight game. I love him, I respect him. The crazy thing is, all the reasons we love Chuck Liddell are the same reasons he wants to fight. To his core he’s a fighter, it’s what he loves to do, (but) that third fight should have never happened.”