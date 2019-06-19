UFC President Dana White Not Upset With Brock Lesnar For Retiring

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is a lot of things, but being “pissed” at Brock Lesnar isn’t one of them.

Many fight fans were led to believe that a heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Lesnar was on the horizon. The seeds were planted when Lesnar shoved Cormier inside the Octagon at the conclusion of UFC 226. That bout never materialized as Lesnar decided to stick solely with the WWE and retired from mixed martial arts competition.

Dana White Says He Wasn’t Mad With Brock Lesnar’s Decision

White recently took fan questions on ESPN’s Instagram account. One of fans asked White if he was upset with Lesnar over his decision. The UFC boss insists that he wasn’t mad (via MMAFighting.com):

“I wasn’t pissed at all. Brock had a good run here. It’s been fun. Listen to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision.”

With Lesnar out of the picture, Cormier will now defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in a rematch. That bout will take place on Aug. 17 in the main event of UFC 241. The title bout takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.