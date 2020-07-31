Friday, July 31, 2020

UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hardy-Herb Dean Incident

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dan Hardy & Herb Dean
Dan Hardy & Herb Dean (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC president Dana White has made his stance clear on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean.

During the UFC on ESPN 14 broadcast, Hardy and Dean got into a verbal spat. Hardy served as a color commentator and he became enraged over the stoppage of Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert. Hardy yelled “stop the fight” as he felt Dean was late on the call and told the official, “I’m doing my job, now do yours.”

Dana White Says Dan Hardy Got Too Emotional

White has always made it clear that fighters and UFC personnel are not to approach officials or judges in a hostile manner. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, the UFC boss said Hardy got carried away (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Nobody has the right to (approach them). Listen, you want to criticize judges, you want to criticize referees, you didn’t agree with a decision or things like that. We love Dan (Hardy), and Dan got emotional. The problem is that with this setup, it’s a lot easier to do. It’s a lot easier to interact with everyone. From the fighters to the referees to the media and everybody. If you work for me in any capacity and you approach a referee or judge or any official, I will fire you that night on the spot. That can never happen here ever again.”

White once fired a fighter over shoving a referee. Back in 2009, Jason Day was stopped by Kendall Grove inside the Octagon in the opening frame. Day protested the stoppage and shoved the referee. As a result, the UFC fired Day. Of course, the same punishment wasn’t handed to superstar Conor McGregor in 2017 when he hopped inside a Bellator cage and shoved referee Marc Goddard.

Nonetheless, White’s stance here seems to be clear. He isn’t a fan of how Hardy conducted himself at UFC on ESPN 14 and doesn’t want to see a situation like that occur again.

SourceBJPenn

