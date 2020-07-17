UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hooker’s Request To Fight Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker is hoping that the “ask and you shall receive approach” works out for him.

Hooker may be coming off a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier but it’s safe to say his stock hasn’t dropped. The bout is a “Fight of the Year” contender and many believe it would undoubtedly be the front runner if not for Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Hooker remains the number five-ranked UFC lightweight and he wants dibs on “El Cucuy.”

Dan Hooker Asks Dana White For A Bout With Tony Ferguson

Hooker has expressed his desire to fight Ferguson or Charles Oliveira. “The Hangman” believes Oliveira is avoiding him, so he’s turned his attention to Ferguson. During a live chat with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, White was asked by Hooker if he can get a bout with “El Cucuy.” Here is White’s response.

“Can Hooker fight Ferguson? I don’t know, we’ll see. He put on an incredible performance in his last fight. He looked great and we’ll get you figured out Dan, I promise. Like I said, I’m not making fights right now. I’m still over here [Fight Island] doing what I’m doing here.”

Ferguson recently had his 12-fight winning streak snapped by Justin Gaethje. “El Cucuy” was attempting to become a two-time interim UFC lightweight champion. It wasn’t meant to be as Ferguson was stopped via TKO in the final round. Gaethje will go on to fight 155-pound ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout later this year.

With his loss to Poirier, Hooker’s three-fight winning streak was snapped. In that span, he had beaten Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and James Vick. He hadn’t suffered a defeat since Dec. 2018.

MMA News will keep you posted with the latest updates on the fighting futures of Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson as they become available.