UFC President Dana White Thinks Curtis Blaydes Has The ‘Wrong Attitude’

UFC boss Dana White isn’t a fan of Curtis Blaydes’ attitude or his performance at UFC on ESPN 11.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 11, Blaydes went one-on-one with Alexander Volkov on June 20. Blaydes looked dominant with his takedowns and control. In fact, he set a record for most takedowns in a UFC fight for a heavyweight. “Razor” slowed down near the end of the fight but he remained in control and earned the unanimous decision victory.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference, White expressed his belief that Blaydes did himself a disservice expressing his gripes with fighter pay and saying he’d “ragdoll” Volkov ahead of fight night. Despite Blaydes having a mostly dominant performance, White felt it wasn’t enough.

“With his performance tonight and his cardio, I wouldn’t wait around if I was him. I’d stay active, I’d stay busy. I like Curtis Blaydes but Curtis Blaydes has the wrong attitude as far as I’m concerned. I don’t have anything against the kid at all. When you talk sh*t like he talked this week, man you better come in and whoop somebody’s ass when you talk sh*t like that. When you talk the sh*t that he talked and perform like he performed tonight, you look stupid.”

After his victory over Volkov, Blaydes told UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik that he plans on waiting for the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III. With two TKO wins over Blaydes and riding a four-fight winning streak, Francis Ngannou is ahead of him on the pecking order. Still, Blaydes is right at the top of the heap at heavyweight as his lone career losses were against Ngannou.