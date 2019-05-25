UFC Prospect Wants Urijah Faber For Potential Return Bout

A top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight prospect would welcome Urijah Faber back to the Octagon with open arms and closed fists.

Faber retired after defeating Brad Pickett back in Dec. 2016. “The California Kid” seemed to have retired on his terms, picking up a win in Sacramento. Despite ending his career on a win in his home state, Faber said he’s having “serious” thoughts about making a return to fighting.

Manny Bermudez Willing To Welcome Urijah Faber Back

Manny Bermudez, who is 14-0 with 12 stoppages, told MMAJunkie.com that he’d like to be Faber’s dance partner:

“I’ve watched him since I was a kid. And to potentially go from watching him fight on TV as a kid with no idea on how to fight, to be standing across the cage with him would be a definite career/life highlight for me. I’m a young, up-and-coming guy; he’s a legend in the sport. However this fight would be a big win for either one of us. For me, the reasons it would be big are obvious, but for him, if he wanted to retire and he won, it would be against an undefeated up-and-comer with 12 finishes in 14 pro fights. I’m a submission guy, and he’s never been submitted.”

Bermudez made it clear that if Faber decides to make his return in Sacramento on July 13, then he’s more than willing to meet him there:

“I’m willing to go right to his backyard in Sacramento to get this fight going.”

