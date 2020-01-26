UFC Raleigh Bonuses, Live Gate, & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Raleigh bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC Raleigh took place inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Headlining the card was a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos. Bladyes ended up scoring a second-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw welterweight action. Michael Chiesa and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos did battle. The bout went the distance and Chiesa was able to score the unanimous decision victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Alex Perez for his submission win over Jordan Espinoza and Herbert Burns for his knockout victory over Nate Landwehr. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Brett Johns and Tony Gravely. Johns submitted Gravely.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 14,533 fans. A live gate number came out to $1,303,320. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Raleigh. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Raleigh bonuses?