UFC Raleigh Highlights: Alex Perez Chokes Out Jordan Espinosa

Alex Perez choked out Jordan Espinosa at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+.

It didn’t last long as Perez managed to score a takedown where he would get side control and got a submission win with an arm-triangle choke in round one.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Espinosa was on a five fight winning streak with one of those bouts coming in the UFC before he met Matt Schnell, who picked up an impressive victory at UFC Newark from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN with a submission that made history with the second-fastest finish in flyweight history.

Perez was on an eight fight winning streak with three of those victories coming under the UFC banner before meeting Joseph Benavidez at the TUF 28 Finale on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former title contender was able to score a nasty TKO victory over Perez after some smashing ground and pound. Perez rebounded in his previous fight by beating Mark De La Rosa by decision in March 2019.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Raleigh. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos