UFC Raleigh Highlights: Angela Hill Scores TKO Victory

Angela Hill finished Hannah Cifers at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+.

In round 2, Hill managed to clinch with her and scored a takedown with a leg sweep that eventually led to her getting full mount where she rained down elbow strikes for the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Cifers was on a five fight winning streak before dropping a TKO loss to Maycee Barber at UFC Denver in November 2018. Since then, she rebounded with two straight decisions win over Polyana Viana at UFC 235 and Jodie Esquibel at UFC 241.

Hill has been on a roller coaster ride in her previous five bouts with three losses. In her last three, she beat Jodie Esquibel at UFC Florida in April 2019, a decision loss to Yan Xiaonan by decision at UFC 238 and then a TKO win over Ariane Carmelossi in September.

