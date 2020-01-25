UFC Raleigh Highlights: Brett Johns Taps Tony Gravely

Brett Johns tapped Tony Gravely at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+. After a back and forth fight, Johns finally got his back where he landed a series of strikes before getting the rear-naked choke win in the third round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The win is headed back to Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@36Johns is back in the win column at #UFCRaleigh!



The win is headed back to Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@36Johns is back in the win column at #UFCRaleigh!

