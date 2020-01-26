UFC Raleigh Highlights: Curtis Blaydes Finishes Junior Dos Santos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos ended as expected at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+. In round two, Blaydes landed a crushing right hand before pouring it on with follow up strikes for the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In his previous fight, JDS suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the headliner of the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He came into the fight with an impressive a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 4.

Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in his previous fight. Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou by out-pointing Justin Willis in March 2019. He was looking to make it three wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.

UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos