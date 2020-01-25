UFC Raleigh Highlights: Herbert Burns Sleeps Nate Landwehr

Herbert Burns slept Nate Landwehr at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+. After almost earning a submission win in the first round, Burns landed a devasting knee strike to the jaw that put the lights out for Landwehr,



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

