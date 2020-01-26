UFC Raleigh Highlights: Jamahal Hill Outstrikes Darko Stosic

Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic went the distance at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+. It was a back and forth striking affair with Stosic landing some big shots while Hill showed some impressive moments but lack of experience.

Hill had his hands down for most of the fight that allowed him to get caught. Despite that, he showed out well for his promotional debut. In the end, the judges gave the win to



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Hill rose up to this point with a few wins in the minor leagues before having an impressive performance in July 2019 with a TKO win over Alexander Poppeck on the Dana White’s Contender Series.

Stosic entered this fight on a two-fight losing streak and has gone just 1-2 in his three UFC fights. He beat Jeremey Kimball by TKO in July 2018 that marked his promotional debut. He would then drop two straight decision losses to the likes of Devin Clark in June 2019 and Kennedy Nzechukwu in August 2019.

