UFC Raleigh Reebok Fighter Payouts: Three Fighters Top List

UFC Raleigh is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Raleigh (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 24) took place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM EST. The preliminary card aired ESPN+ at and the early prelims at 5:00 PM EST.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos in a heavyweight bout headlined the show that saw Blaydes win by TKO and earn $10,000. JDS topped the list with $10,000. In the co-headliner, Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael Dos Anjos in a welterweight showdown took place and saw Chiesa win by decision while earning $10,000 while RDA earned $20,000.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight bout, Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout, and Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Curtis Blaydes: $10,000 def. Junior Dos Santos: $20,000

Michael Chiesa: $10,000 def. Rafael Dos Anjos: $20,000

Alex Perez: $5,000 def. Jordan Espinosa: $3,500

Angela Hill: $10,000 def. Hannah Cifers: $4,000

Jamahal Hill: $3,500 def. Darko Stosic: $4,000

Bevon Lewis: $3,500 def. Dequan Townsend: $3,500

Arnold Allen: $5,000 def. Nik Lentz: $20,000

Justine Kish: $4,000 def. Lucie Pudilova: $5,000

Montel Jackson: $4,000 def. Felipe Colares: $3,500

Sara McMann: $10,000 def. Lina Lansberg: $5,000

Brett Johns: $5,000 def. Tony Gravely: $3,500

Herbert Burns: $3,500 def. Nate Landwehr: $3,500

