UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos

UFC Raleigh goes down tonight (Saturday, January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout.
In his previous fight, JDS suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the headliner of the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He came into the fight with an impressive a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 4.
Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in his previous fight. Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou by out-pointing Justin Willis March. He was looking to make it three wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.
In the co-headliner, Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight showdown takes place.
Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight bout, Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout, and Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic in a light heavyweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Raleigh, North Carolina. Check out MMA News’ UFC Raleigh results below:
Quick UFC Raleigh Results
Main Card (ESPN+/7:00 PM EST)
- Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos
- Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Flyweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez
- Women’s strawweight bout: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill
- Light heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic
Preliminary Card (ESPN+/5:00 PM EST)
- Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend
- Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz
- Women’s flyweight bout: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg vs. Sara McMann
- Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely vs. Brett Johns
- Featherweight bout: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr
**Keep refreshing for live results**