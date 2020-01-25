UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos

UFC Raleigh goes down tonight (Saturday, January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout.

In his previous fight, JDS suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the headliner of the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He came into the fight with an impressive a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 4.

Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in his previous fight. Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou by out-pointing Justin Willis March. He was looking to make it three wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.

In the co-headliner, Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight showdown takes place.

Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight bout, Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout, and Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic in a light heavyweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Raleigh, North Carolina. Check out MMA News’ UFC Raleigh results below:

Quick UFC Raleigh Results

Main Card (ESPN+/7:00 PM EST)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/5:00 PM EST)

**Keep refreshing for live results**