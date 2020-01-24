UFC Raleigh Weigh-In Results: Everyone Hits Target Weight

Good news fight fans, everyone on the UFC Raleigh card has made weight.

Earlier today (Jan. 24), all 24 fighters on the UFC Raleigh card tipped the scales. There wasn’t a single scale fail as all fighters made weight. Headliners Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos were just one pound off from matching. Blaydes weighed in at 248 pounds and dos Santos clocked in at a pound less.

Also tipping the scales were co-headliners Michael Chiesa and Rafael dos Anjos. Chiesa weighed in at 170.5 pounds, while dos Anjos’ weight was 170 pounds.

Peep the rest of the UFC Raleigh weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior Dos Santos (247)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (185)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Nik Lentz (146)

Justine Kish (126) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

Felipe Colares (135) vs. Montel Jackson (135.5)

Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Sara McMann (135)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)

Herbert Burns (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Be sure to join us tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC Raleigh. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.