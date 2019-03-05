UFC Rankings Report: Kamaru Usman Enters P4P Top 10

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 235! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: With Kamaru Usman unseating Tyron Woodley from the welterweight throne, he now enters the pound-for-pound top ten. He is now the #9 ranked P4P fighter in the world. As a result, (#6) Amanda Nunes, (#7) TJ Dillashaw, (#8) Conor McGregor, (#11) Robert Whittaker, and (#12) Tony Ferguson all moved up one spot. Woodley shot down seven spots to #7.

Women’s Strawweight: Weili Zhang defeated Tecia Torres at the event by way of decision. With the victory, she moved up eight spots to the #7 position. (#8) Tecia Torres, (#9) Michelle Waterson, (#10) Carla Esparza, (#11) Cynthia Calvillo, and (#12) Felice Herrig all dropped down one spot.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: One women’s bantamweight bout took place at UFC 235. Macy Chiasson defeated Gina Mazany in the first round with a TKO. Chiasson is now #14 after previously being unranked. Tonya Evinger moved up one spot to #11. (#12) Bethe Correia and (#15) Talita Bernardo each moved down a spot.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Two bantamweight bouts shook up the 135-pound division at UFC 235. Cody Stamann defeated Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision, and Pedro Munhoz defeated Cody Garbrandt via first-round knockout. Stamann jumped up two spots to #10, while Munhoz shot up five spots to #4.

(#2) Raphael Assuncao jumped up one spot, while (#3) Aljamain Sterling jumped up two spots. (#6) Cody Garbrandt dropped down four spots after his defeat. (#5) Dominick Cruz, (#7) Jimmie Rivera, (#8) John Lineker, (#9) Petr Yan, (#11) Rob Font, and (#12) John Dodson all dropped a spot.

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov’s victory over Jeremy Stephens shot him up seven spots to the #6 position. (#7) Stephens, (#8) Cub Swanson, (#9) Mirsad Bektic, (#10) Josh Emmett, (#11) Ricardo Lamas, (#12) Yair Rodriguez, and (#13) Chan Sung Jung all dropped one spot.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: There’s a new king at 170 pounds. (C) Kamaru Usman is your new UFC welterweight champion. Tyron Woodley drops down to the #1 spot as a result. Also on the card, Ben Askren made his UFC debut by defeating Robbie Lawler via first-round submission.

Now, Askren sits at #6 while Lawler drops down two spots to #8. (#2) Colby Covington, (#9) Demian Maia, (#10) Leon Edwards, (#11) Jorge Masvidal, (#12) Neil Magny, (#13) Gunnar Nelson, (#14) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, and (#15) Vicente Luque all dropped down one spot.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Two key fights took place at 205 pounds at UFC 235. Johnny Walker obliterated Misha Cirkunov with a flying knee in under 40 seconds. Walker moved up two spots to #13. Also, Jon Jones successfully retained his championship against Anthony Smith in the main event. (#4) Smith, (#6) Volkan Oezdemir, (#14) Mauricio Rua, and (#15) Cirkunov all dropped down a spot. Thiago Santos moved up a spot to #3.

Heavyweight: No heavyweight fights took place at UFC 235. However, Blagoy Ivanov has moved to #15 after previously being unranked. (#10) Justin Willis and (#14) Andrei Arlovski each moved up one spot.

What do you think about the updated UFC rankings?