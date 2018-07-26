UFC Rankings Report: Major Changes at Light Heavyweight

The new UFC Rankings have been released in the aftermath of UFC Hamburg. Below, you will find the changes in each division:

Women’s Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bamtamweight: No changes

Flyweight: Headed into his appearance this weekend at UFC on Fox 30 when he takes on Matheus Nicolau, Dustin Ortiz overtakes Brandon Moreno at #9 after being tied with him for the spot last week. Moreno now sits at #10.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Chad Mendes continues his swift ascension back up the featherweight rankings following his return at UFC Boise, as he is now tied with Josh Emmett at #6. Also, Yair Rodriguez takes Zabit Magomedsharipov’s #14 spot, as the Russian now sits at #15. Magomedsharipov will have an opportunity to act on any objection to this movement at UFC 228 when the two featherweights square off after much turbulence to the matchmaking of the bout.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: With light heavyweights being featured in both the main event and the co-main event of UFC Hamburg, it should come as no surprise that this is the division that saw the most movement in this week’s rankings. With Glover Teixeira suffering a unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson, the rankings underwent a massive shuffle. First, Teixeira fell from #3 all the way down to #8. Corey Anderson held the belief that a win over Teixeira would grant him the #3 spot; but instead, he only made progress halfway there, as he now claims the #6 spot. With Teixeira falling down five spots, Ilir Latifi moves up to #3, Jan Blachowicz moves up to #4, Jim Manuwa moves up to #5, Corey Anderson moves from #9 up to #6, and Glover Teixeira moves from #3 all the way down to #8.

Finally, the big winner Sunday, Anthony Smith, debuts at #9 after knocking out Shogun Rua in the main event, while Rua falls outside the top 10 and is now at #11. Dominick Reyes, Patrick Cummins, Tyson Pedro, and Gadzhimurad Antigulov each move down one spot to #12, #13, #14, and #15 respectively.

Heavyweight: No Changes

Pound for Pound: Conor Mcgregor is once again tied for #3 with Max Holloway after dropping to #4.

What are your thoughts on this week’s rankings?