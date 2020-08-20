UFC Rankings Report (8/20/20): Major Shakeups At Heavyweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 252! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Daniel Cormier drops one spot to #7 following his loss to Stipe Miocic in the UFC 252 headliner, with Alexander Volkanovski moving up to the #6 spot. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje rises to #8, and Max Holloway falls to #10.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba debuts in the rankings at #15 after earning a first-round submission victory over Felice Herrig at UFC 252.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera is now a ranked UFC bantamweight, coming in at #14 after defeating Sean O’Malley. After Merab Dvalishvi’s victory over John Dodson, Dodson falls to #15 while Dvalishvi sits two spots outside the top 10 at #12. Rob Font (#9) and Dominick Cruz (#10) each move up one position while Stamann drops one spot to share the #10 position with Cruz.

Featherweight: Dan Ige moves up one position to be tied with Sodiq Yusuff at #11.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori drops one spot to #15.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Major shakeups at heavyweight following Stipe Miocic closing out his trilogy against Daniel Cormier with a victory. Cormier is now ranked at #3 behind the new #1 contender Francis Ngannou and #2 Curtis Blaydes. “Bigi Boy” Jairzinho Rozenstruik moves up two spots to be tied with Derrick Lewis at #4 to close out the new-look top 5. Alistair Overeem is now at #6, with former champion Junior dos Santos falling to #7. At the bottom of the rankings, Blagoy Ivanov returns to the list at #15, with Sergei Pavlovich (#13) and Ciryl Gane (#14) both moving up one position.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 252?