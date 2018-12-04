UFC Rankings Report After Weekend Double-Header

Kamaru Usman
The UFC rankings have been updated following the weekend doubleheader of the TUF 28 Finale and UFC Adelaide. Check out all the changes below!

Women’s Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Another week of changes in the flyweight rankings. Moving up this week are Wilson Reis (#7) following his victory over Ben Nguyen at UFC Adelaide, Alex Perez (#11), and Said Nurmagomedov, who is now ranked #14 after being unranked. Dustin Ortiz (#8) and Tim Elliot (#12) both moved down one spot.

Bantamweight: Veteran Rani Yahya finally finds himself in the rankings at #15, and Douglas Silva de Andrade moved up one spot to #14.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: Following Kamaru Usman’s victory over Rafael dos Anjos in the TUF 28 Finale main event, Kamaru Usman shot up three spots to #2 in the rankings, with RDA falling to #4. Usman’s ascent dropped Darren Till down one spot to #3.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: Five changes took place at light heavyweight, beginning with Patrick Cummins entering the rankings at #15 and Nikita Krylov moving up one spot to #14.  Following his victory over Tyson Pedro, Shogun Rua moved up a spot to #12, which dropped Misha Cirkunov down to #13. Lastly, Dominick Reyes is now tied for #7 with Jimi Manuwa.

Heavyweight: Justin Willis had the biggest rise in all the rankings this week, moving up six spots to #9 in the rankings. Martin Tybura is now at #10, and Blagoy Ivanov debuted in the rankings at #15.

Pound for Pound: No Changes

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?

