UFC Rankings Report: Al Iaquinta’s Value Moves On Up

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Milwaukee! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: The only three fighters that did not experience a shift and remained in their former position were Alexis Davis (#5), Liz Carmouche (#6), and Ashlee Evans-Smith (#11). Aside from these exceptions, the entire division experienced movement. One notable change is Joanna Jedrzejczyk moving up three spots to #4 behind Katlyn Chookagian #3, and Sijara Eubanks #2. The #1 contender remains Jessica Eye. Also, making an appearance in the ranking is Montana de la Rosa at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: With the exception of Germaine de Randamie (#1), Holly Holm (#2), Ketlen Vieira (#3), and Lucie Pudilova (#14), there were changes throughout the rankings, including the return of Talita Bernardo at #15. Raquel Pennington (#4) and Cat Zingano (#5) fill out the top 5.

Flyweight: Matt Schnell debuts at #15, and every other fighter besides Jussier Formiga (#1) and Dustin Ortiz (#8) moves up one spot.

Bantamweight: Rob Font moved up one spot to #10, breaking his tie with Cody Stamann.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: The biggest leap in this week’s rankings is Al Iaquinta’s move up to #4 after defeating Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Milwaukee. This move has sent Kevin Lee (#5), Edson Barboza (#6), Justin Gaethje (#7), and Anthony Pettis (#8), each down a spot.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou moves up one spot to #13, sending Uriah Hall down to #14 ahead of his UFC 232 bout against Bevon Lewis.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full rankings here.

