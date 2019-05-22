UFC Rankings Report: Aspen Ladd Cracks the Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Rochester! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk has dropped down to #4 and is no longer tied with #3-ranked Nina Ansaroff.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Although she made her bantamweight debut in a losing effort against Aspen Ladd at UFC Rochester, Sijara Eubanks debuts in the rankings at #15. Meanwhile, Ladd is officially in the top 5, sitting at #4 to be precise. Raquel Pennington (#5) and Cat Zingano (#6) both dropped down one spot.

Flyweight: As of this writing, the flyweight rankings stop at #13. The top four remains the same, with Jussier Formiga (#1), Joseph Benavidez (#2), Alexandre Pantoja (#3), and Deiveson Figueiredo (#4). #5-13 features fighters who have moved up. You can view the full list here.

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira moved up four spots to #11 after defeating Nik Lentz once again at UFC Rochester. Oliveira has now won five consecutive fights, so the jump is well earned. Also, even though he competed in the welterweight division, losing to Rafael dos Anjos seemed to have a negative impact on Kevin Lee, dropping him down two spots to #9, which moved Edson Barboza (#7) and Anthony Pettis (#8) up a spot. Meanwhile, Oliveira’s rise dropped Gregor Gillespie (#12), Alexander Hernandez (#13), Islam Makachev (#14), and James Vick (#15) down one spot each.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch enters the middleweight rankings at #11 after defeating now #13-ranked Antonio Carlos Junior at UFC Rochester. Brad Tavares (#12), Uriah Hall (#14), and Elias Theodorou (#15) each joined Carlos Junior in moving down one spot.

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Walt Harris re-enters the rankings at #14, and Blagoy Ivanov (#13) and Marcin Tybura (#12) both move up a spot.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Rochester?