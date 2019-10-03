UFC Rankings Report: Cannonier Enters Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Copenhagen! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg now sits at #11 following her victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC Copenhagen, and Chiasson drops one spot to #12.

Women’s Featherweight: No changes

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: After defeating Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Copenhagen, Jared Cannonier rises four spots to become the #5th ranked middleweight in the promotion. This causes Jack Hermansson (#6), Ronaldo Souza (#7), Chris Weidman (#8), and Derek Brunson (#9) to each fall one spot in the divisional rankings.

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Kryov moves up one spot to #14, with Mauricio Rua falling to #15.

Heavyweight: No changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Copenhagen?