UFC Rankings Report: Cannonier Enters Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Copenhagen! Check out all the changes below!
Pound for Pound: No changes
Strawweight: No changes
Women’s Flyweight: No changes
Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg now sits at #11 following her victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC Copenhagen, and Chiasson drops one spot to #12.
Women’s Featherweight: No changes
Flyweight: No changes
Bantamweight: No changes
Featherweight: No changes
Lightweight: No changes
Welterweight: No changes
Middleweight: After defeating Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Copenhagen, Jared Cannonier rises four spots to become the #5th ranked middleweight in the promotion. This causes Jack Hermansson (#6), Ronaldo Souza (#7), Chris Weidman (#8), and Derek Brunson (#9) to each fall one spot in the divisional rankings.
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Kryov moves up one spot to #14, with Mauricio Rua falling to #15.
Heavyweight: No changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Copenhagen?