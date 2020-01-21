UFC Rankings Report: Conor McGregor Moves Up in Three Different Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 246! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Conor McGregor moves up two positions on the pound-for-pound rankings to #11 after his TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Dustin Poirier also moved up one position to #14. Going down are Valentina Shevchenko (#12), Max Holloway (#13), and Tyron Woodley (#15.)

Strawweight: Felice Herrig (#11) and Tecia Torres (#12) move up one position, and Alexa Grasso drops two spots to #13 after missing weight and having her UFC 246 bout against Claudia Gadelha canceled.

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi moves up two spots to #5 after defeating Maycee Barber, who remains at #9, and Viviane Araujo (#6) and Lauren Murphy (#7) each drop one position. Paige VanZant clings on to her ranked status at #15, and Ji Yeon Kim moves up one spot to #14.

Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm moves up to #2 after decisioning Raquel Pennington at UFC 246, with Pennington falling one spot down to #6. Also moving down this week is Aspen Ladd (#6). Irene Aldana is now in the top 5 at #5.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Massive leap for Askar Askarov, who is now ranked #6 after defeating Tim Elliott at UFC 246. Elliott drops three positions to #10, and Rogerio Bontorin (#7), Jordan Espinosa (#11), and Alex Perez (#12) each drop in the rankings.

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff enters the rankings at #14 following his victory over Andre Fili at UFC 246, and Mirsad Bektic (#15) is the only fighter to drop. Also moving up this week are Ryan Hall (#13) and Josh Emmett (#9).

Lightweight: Conor McGregor is again ranked higher than Justin Gaethje, with McGregor now at #3 after defeating Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout, with Gaethje now occupying #4. The previously unranked Diego Ferreira is now ranked #11 after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 246, with Pettis falling from the rankings. Islam Makachev moves up to #14, and Alexander Hernandez falling to #15.

Welterweight: Conor McGregor enters the welterweight rankings for the first time in his career at #14, with Neil Magny falling to #15. Also moving up is Robbie Lawler (#9), Geoff Neal (#10), and Gilbert Burns (#12). In addition to Neil Magny, moving down are Anthony Pettis (#11) and Vicente Luque (#13).

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: No changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

