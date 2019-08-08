UFC Rankings Report: Daniel Cormier Retakes Top Spot At Light Heavyweight

The official UFC rankings have finally been updated in the wake of last weekend’s (Sat., August 3, 2019) UFC Newark.

In the main event, former interim champ Colby Covington dominated former champion Robbie Lawler over the course of five rounds. The lopsided victory is expected to earn ‘Chaos’ a shot at Kamaru Usman’s belt. However, it didn’t earn him any boost on the official rankings. Covington remained at No. 2 at 170 pounds, keeping him one spot behind Tyron Woodley. Lawler fell one spot to No. 12 for the loss, his third in a row.

At pound-for-pound, featherweight champion Max Holloway leaped two-division champ Amanda Nunes at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Tony Ferguson overtook Stipe Miocic’s previously-held No. 10 spot. Men’s flyweight saw a decent amount of movement after Matt Schnell’s submission of Jordan Espinosa. Schnell shot up four spots to No. 9, which Espinosa dropped three spots to No. 12.

For some reason, former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier overtook recent title contender Thiago Santos for the No. 1 spot at light heavyweight. ‘DC’ is the current heavyweight champion and will face Miocic at August 17’s UFC 241. He’s made no announcement that he’ll cut back down to 205 pounds.

Finally, women’s flyweight saw multiple fighters make moves in Newark. Lauren Murphy rose one spot to No. 9 for her impressive finish. Antonina Shevchenko stormed back onto the rankings thanks to the first submission win of her career, coming in at No. 13.

You can check out the full updated rankings list via UFC.com here:

Pound-For-Pound:

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Max Holloway +1

6 Amanda Nunes -1

7 Dustin Poirier

8 Kamaru Usman

9 Robert Whittaker

10 Tony Ferguson +1

11 Stipe Miocic -1

12 Conor McGregor

13 Valentina Shevchenko

14 Tyron Woodley

15 Jessica Andrade

Flyweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Jussier Formiga

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Tim Elliott

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Rogerio Bontorin

9 Matt Schnell +4

10 Ryan Benoit

11 Kai Kara France

12 Jordan Espinosa -3

13 Alex Perez -1

14 Raulian Paiva -1

15 Mark de la Rosa

Bantamweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Aljamain Sterling

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Petr Yan

5 Pedro Munhoz

6 Dominick Cruz

7 Cody Garbrandt

8 Jimmie Rivera

9 Corey Sandhagen

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 John Dodson

13 Song Yadong

14 Urijah Faber

15 Thomas Almeida

Featherweight:

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Alexander Volkanovski

2 Brian Ortega

3 Jose Aldo

4 Frankie Edgar

5 Zabit Magomedsharipov

6 Chan Sung Jung

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Renato Moicano

10 Josh Emmett

11 Calvin Kattar

12 Arnold Allen

13 Shane Burgos

14 Ryan Hall

15 Mirsad Bektic

Lightweight:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Donald Cerrone

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Al Iaquinta

7 Edson Barboza

8 Kevin Lee

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Gregor Gillespie +1

12 Charles Oliveira -1

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Islam Makhachev

Welterweight:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Jorge Masvidal

4 Leon Edwards

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Darren Till

7 Stephen Thompson

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Demian Maia +2

11 Ben Askren -1

12 Robbie Lawler -1

13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

14 Neil Magny

15 Geoff Neal

Middleweight:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Kelvin Gastelum

4 Jack Hermansson

5 Ronaldo Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Ian Heinisch

11 Brad Tavares +1

12 Uriah Hall-1

13 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 Anderson Silva +1

15 Krzysztof Jotko

Light Heavyweight:

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier +1

2 Thiago Santos -1

3 Anthony Smith

4 Dominick Reyes

5 (T) Jan Blachowicz

5 (T) Alexander Gustafsson

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi +1

10 Glover Teixeira -1

11 Aleksandar Rakic

12 Johnny Walker

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Misha Cirkunov

Heavyweight:

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Alexander Volkov

7 Alistair Overeem

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Shamil Abdurakhimov

10 Blagoy Ivanov

11 Walt Harris

12 Aleksei Oleinik

13 Tai Tuivasa

14 Marcin Tybura

15 Augusto Sakai

Women’s Strawweight:

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1 Rose Namajunas

2 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Weili Zhang

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cynthia Calvillo

12 Felice Herrig

13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14 Cortney Casey

15 Yan Xiaonan

Women’s Flyweight:

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Jennifer Maia

5 Joanne Calderwood

6 Andrea Lee +1

7 Viviane Araujo -1

8 Roxanne Modafferi

9 Lauren Murphy +1

10 Alexis Davis -1

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Maycee Barber +1

13 Antonina Shevchenko NR

14 Mara Romero Borella -2

15 Gillian Robertson

Women’s Bantamweight:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Holly Holm

4 Julianna Pena

5 Aspen Ladd

6 Raquel Pennington

7 Cat Zingano

8 Yana Kunitskaya

9 Marion Reneau +1

10 Sara McMann

11 Irene Aldana -2

12 Macy Chiasson

13 Lina Lansberg

14 Sijara Eubanks

15 Nicco Montano NR