UFC Rankings Report: Daniel Cormier Retakes Top Spot At Light Heavyweight

The official UFC rankings have finally been updated in the wake of last weekend’s (Sat., August 3, 2019) UFC Newark.
In the main event, former interim champ Colby Covington dominated former champion Robbie Lawler over the course of five rounds. The lopsided victory is expected to earn ‘Chaos’ a shot at Kamaru Usman’s belt. However, it didn’t earn him any boost on the official rankings. Covington remained at No. 2 at 170 pounds, keeping him one spot behind Tyron Woodley. Lawler fell one spot to No. 12 for the loss, his third in a row.
At pound-for-pound, featherweight champion Max Holloway leaped two-division champ Amanda Nunes at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Tony Ferguson overtook Stipe Miocic’s previously-held No. 10 spot. Men’s flyweight saw a decent amount of movement after Matt Schnell’s submission of Jordan Espinosa. Schnell shot up four spots to No. 9, which Espinosa dropped three spots to No. 12.
For some reason, former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier overtook recent title contender Thiago Santos for the No. 1 spot at light heavyweight. ‘DC’ is the current heavyweight champion and will face Miocic at August 17’s UFC 241. He’s made no announcement that he’ll cut back down to 205 pounds.
Finally, women’s flyweight saw multiple fighters make moves in Newark. Lauren Murphy rose one spot to No. 9 for her impressive finish. Antonina Shevchenko stormed back onto the rankings thanks to the first submission win of her career, coming in at No. 13.
You can check out the full updated rankings list via UFC.com here:
Pound-For-Pound:
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Jon Jones
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov
4 Henry Cejudo
5 Max Holloway +1
6 Amanda Nunes -1
7 Dustin Poirier
8 Kamaru Usman
9 Robert Whittaker
10 Tony Ferguson +1
11 Stipe Miocic -1
12 Conor McGregor
13 Valentina Shevchenko
14 Tyron Woodley
15 Jessica Andrade
Flyweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Jussier Formiga
3 Alexandre Pantoja
4 Deiveson Figueiredo
5 Sergio Pettis
6 Tim Elliott
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Rogerio Bontorin
9 Matt Schnell +4
10 Ryan Benoit
11 Kai Kara France
12 Jordan Espinosa -3
13 Alex Perez -1
14 Raulian Paiva -1
15 Mark de la Rosa
Bantamweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Marlon Moraes
2 Aljamain Sterling
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Petr Yan
5 Pedro Munhoz
6 Dominick Cruz
7 Cody Garbrandt
8 Jimmie Rivera
9 Corey Sandhagen
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 John Dodson
13 Song Yadong
14 Urijah Faber
15 Thomas Almeida
Featherweight:
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Alexander Volkanovski
2 Brian Ortega
3 Jose Aldo
4 Frankie Edgar
5 Zabit Magomedsharipov
6 Chan Sung Jung
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Renato Moicano
10 Josh Emmett
11 Calvin Kattar
12 Arnold Allen
13 Shane Burgos
14 Ryan Hall
15 Mirsad Bektic
Lightweight:
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Conor McGregor
4 Donald Cerrone
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Al Iaquinta
7 Edson Barboza
8 Kevin Lee
9 Anthony Pettis
10 Paul Felder
11 Gregor Gillespie +1
12 Charles Oliveira -1
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Dan Hooker
15 Islam Makhachev
Welterweight:
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1 Tyron Woodley
2 Colby Covington
3 Jorge Masvidal
4 Leon Edwards
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Darren Till
7 Stephen Thompson
8 Anthony Pettis
9 Santiago Ponzinibbio
10 Demian Maia +2
11 Ben Askren -1
12 Robbie Lawler -1
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
14 Neil Magny
15 Geoff Neal
Middleweight:
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)
2 Yoel Romero
3 Kelvin Gastelum
4 Jack Hermansson
5 Ronaldo Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Ian Heinisch
11 Brad Tavares +1
12 Uriah Hall-1
13 Antonio Carlos Junior
14 Anderson Silva +1
15 Krzysztof Jotko
Light Heavyweight:
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier +1
2 Thiago Santos -1
3 Anthony Smith
4 Dominick Reyes
5 (T) Jan Blachowicz
5 (T) Alexander Gustafsson
7 Volkan Oezdemir
8 Corey Anderson
9 Ilir Latifi +1
10 Glover Teixeira -1
11 Aleksandar Rakic
12 Johnny Walker
13 Nikita Krylov
14 Mauricio Rua
15 Misha Cirkunov
Heavyweight:
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Francis Ngannou
3 Junior Dos Santos
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Derrick Lewis
6 Alexander Volkov
7 Alistair Overeem
8 Cain Velasquez
9 Shamil Abdurakhimov
10 Blagoy Ivanov
11 Walt Harris
12 Aleksei Oleinik
13 Tai Tuivasa
14 Marcin Tybura
15 Augusto Sakai
Women’s Strawweight:
Champion: Jessica Andrade
1 Rose Namajunas
2 Tatiana Suarez
3 Nina Ansaroff
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Weili Zhang
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Tecia Torres
9 Carla Esparza
10 Alexa Grasso
11 Cynthia Calvillo
12 Felice Herrig
13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
14 Cortney Casey
15 Yan Xiaonan
Women’s Flyweight:
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Katlyn Chookagian
3 Liz Carmouche
4 Jennifer Maia
5 Joanne Calderwood
6 Andrea Lee +1
7 Viviane Araujo -1
8 Roxanne Modafferi
9 Lauren Murphy +1
10 Alexis Davis -1
11 Montana De La Rosa
12 Maycee Barber +1
13 Antonina Shevchenko NR
14 Mara Romero Borella -2
15 Gillian Robertson
Women’s Bantamweight:
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Holly Holm
4 Julianna Pena
5 Aspen Ladd
6 Raquel Pennington
7 Cat Zingano
8 Yana Kunitskaya
9 Marion Reneau +1
10 Sara McMann
11 Irene Aldana -2
12 Macy Chiasson
13 Lina Lansberg
14 Sijara Eubanks
15 Nicco Montano NR