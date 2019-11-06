UFC Rankings Report: Darren Till Invades Middleweight Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 244! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Murphy moves up one spot to #8, dropping Roxanne Modafferi to #9.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: Arnold Allen moves up one spot to #14, causing Ryan Hall to fall to #15 in the rankings.

Lightweight: Kevin Lee moves up to #8 following his devastating knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Anthony Pettis moved ahead of the defeated Gillespie, now at #11, with Gillespie at #12.

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson moves up to #8, with Santiago Ponzinibbio at #7. After losing the UFC 244 main event to Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz drops two spots to #9. Geoff Neal debuts in the rankings at #15, and fighters 10-14 each moved up one spot.

Middleweight: Darren Till appears in the middleweight rankings with a bang at #5 after defeating Kelvin Gastelum via split decision at UFC 244, with Jared Cannonier now at #4. Kelvin Gastelum falls three spots to #7 after the loss. In another notable move in the divisional rankings, Edmen Shahbazyan moves up to #10 in the rankings after his devastating KO of Brad Tavares, who falls two spots to #13.

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson moves up two places to #5 after knocking out Johnny Walker at UFC 244. This caused Jan Blachowicz (#6) and Alexander Gustafsson (#7) to each fall one spot.

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik debuts in the rankings at #14 after knocking out Andre Arlovski at UFC 244 in the first round, causing Maurice Greene to drop to #15. Shamil Abdurakhimov moves up one spot to #8, as does Walt Harris #9. Blagoy Ivanov falls two spots to #10 after dropping a decision to Derrick Lewis, and Augusto Sakai drops to #12.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

https://www.ufc.com/rankings

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 244?