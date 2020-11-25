Wednesday, November 25, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Deiveson Figueiredo Moves Up P4P Rankings

By Clyde Aidoo
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo (Photo: Zuffa/Getty)

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 255! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After his first successful flyweight title defense, Deiveson Figueiredo moves up three spots to #11, sending Conor McGregor (#12), Robert Whittaker (#13), and Tony Ferguson (#14) down one position.  

Women’s Pound for Pound: Katlyn Chookagian moves up two spots to #10 after her victory over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 255, and Calvillo falls two spots to #12.  

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas is now tied with Tecia Torres at #9.  

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Murphy moves up two spots to #3, and Jennifer Maia falls to #5 after losing to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255. Maycee Barber is now ranked #10, and the elder Shevchenko moves up one position to #14. Moving down this week are Andrea Lee (#11) and Montana de la Rosa (#15).

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno now sits alone as the #1 contender in the division following his UFC 255 victory over Brandon Royval,  

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir is now tied with Anthony Smith at #6, and Paul Craig moves up one spot to #14 following his stoppage of Mauricio Rua at UFC 255, which sends Ovince Saint Preux down to #15.  

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane drops one spot to #14.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 255?

