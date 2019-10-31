UFC Rankings Report: Demian Maia Resurges

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Singapore! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Dustin Poirier moves up to be tied with Conor McGregor at #12.

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: #5-15 of the division changed, with each fighter of said numbers moving up one position, including newly ranked Raulian Paiva. To view the updated #1-15 of the flyweight division, click here.

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (#14) and Casey Kenney (#15) enter the rankings and Uriah Faber (#12), John Dodson (#11), Rob Font (#10), Cody Stamann (#9), and Cody Garbrandt (#8) each move up in the rankings.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: Demian Maia moves up four spots to #6 after submitting Ben Askren, with Askren dropping to #13. Maia’s rise caused Nate Diaz (#7), Santiago Ponzinibbio (#8), Stephen Thompson (#9), and Darren Till (#10) to each drop one spot. Askren’s fall lead to Robbie Lawler (#12) and Anthony Pettis (#11) to move up one position.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov (#13) and Mauricio Rua (#14) swap places.

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik moves up one position to be tied with Augusto Sakai. Additionally, Sergei Pavlovich (#13) and Maurice Greene (#14) swap places.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

https://www.ufc.com/rankings

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Singapore?