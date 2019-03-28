UFC Rankings Report: Dillashaw Removed, Thompson Plummets

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Nashville! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: With T.J. Dillashaw suspended following a potential USADA violation, lots of movement has taken place in the P4P rankings. Valentina Shevchenko cracked the rankings at #15, Robert Whittaker made the biggest climb, up two spots to #9, and the following names each moved up one spot: Kamaru Usman (#7), Conor McGregor (#8), Tony Ferguson (#11), Tyron Woodley (#12), Rose Namajunas (#13), and Cris Cyborg (#14).

Strawweight: Randa Markos moves up to #13 following her submission victory over Angela Hill, sliding Cortney Casey (#14) and Alexa Grasso (#15) down one spot.

Women’s Flyweight: Lots of movement at flyweight, beginning with Jennifer Maia cracking the top 10 at #10 after defeating Alexis Davis at UFC Nashville. Alexis Davis fell two spots but still remains three spots ahead of Maia at #7. Andrea Lee (#12) also fell down two spot. Jessica-Rose Clark (#11), Montana de la Rosa (#13), Mara Romero Borella (#14) each fell down one spot, and on the upward movement spectrum, Liz Carmouche (#5) and Joanne Calderwood (#6) both moved up one spot.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: With T.J. Dillashaw now out of the picture, Magomed Bibulatov (#10), Ryan Benoit (#11), and Jordan Espinosa (#12) each moved up in the rankings, with Eric Shelton dropping down a spot to #13 after losing to Espinosa at UFC Nashville. Casey Kenney, despite being scheduled to make his UFC debut this Saturday at UFC Philadelphia, finds himself ranked #15.

Bantamweight: With the exception of T.J. Dillashaw being removed from the champion position, no other changes have been made to the bantamweight rankings.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Lots of changes in the lightweight division as well, starting with Francisco Trinaldo cracking the rankings at #15. As for the familiar faces, Nate Diaz dropped a spot down to #14, Justin Gaethje also fell a spot down to #8, and on the upward swing are Donald Cerrone (#7), Paul Felder (#9), Gregor Gillespie (#10), Alexander Hernandez (#11), Charles Oliveira (#12), and James Vick (#13).

Welterweight: You can add welterweight to the list of divisions with the heavy movement after UFC Nashville. Stephen Thompson plummeted four spots to #7 after being defeated by Anthony Pettis, with Rafael dos Anjos now at #3. Anthony Pettis sits at #8 after his upset victory, and Jorge Masvidal (#4), Ben Askren (#5), and Darren Till (#6) should all be happy with their new placements at Wonderboy’s expense.

However, Santiago Ponzinibbio (#9), Robbie Lawler (#10), Leon Edwards (#11), Demian Maia (#12), Neil Magny (#13), and Elizeu dos Santos (14) each slid down one spot after the introduction of Anthony Pettis to the rankings.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Slight movement at heavyweight towards the bottom of the rankings, with Justin Willis dropping one spot to #11 after losing to Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC Nashville. Willis’s rival, Tai Tuivasa, is tied for the same spot. Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura now sits at #10.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?