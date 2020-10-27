UFC Rankings Report: Does Khabib Get His Wish to Be #1 P4P?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 254! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Khabib Nurmagomedov gets his wish and unseats Jon Jones as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Justin Gaethje dropped three spots to #10, which allowed Dustin Poirier (#7), Max Holloway (#8), and bantamweight champion Petr Yan (#9) to each move up one position.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Jessica Andrade’s removal from the strawweight rankings has caused #3-15 to change. The #3 contender is now Carla Esparza, ahead of Claudia Gadelha (#4) and Nina Ansaroff (#5). Closing out the top 10 are Michelle Waterson (#6), Marina Rodriguez (#7), Yan Xiaonan (#8), Amanda Ribas (#9), and Tecia Torres (#10). Livinha Souza also appears in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up to #12, breaking the tie with Cody Stamann (#13) after Stamann was forced to withdraw from their scheduled bout.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes. A note, Leon Edwards is still listed at #3 on UFC.com after accepting a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for this December.

Middleweight: Paulo Costa moves up to #2 and Jared Cannonier drops to #3 after losing to #1 contender Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov’s win over Walt Harris at UFC 254 brings Volkov up to #6 and drops Harris from #10 down to #11. Junior dos Santos is now ranked behind Volkov at #7, and Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) and Aleksei Olenik (#10) both move up one spot.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 254?