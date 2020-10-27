Wednesday, October 28, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Does Khabib Get His Wish to Be #1 P4P?

By Clyde Aidoo
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 254! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Khabib Nurmagomedov gets his wish and unseats Jon Jones as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Justin Gaethje dropped three spots to #10, which allowed Dustin Poirier (#7), Max Holloway (#8), and bantamweight champion Petr Yan (#9) to each move up one position.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Jessica Andrade’s removal from the strawweight rankings has caused #3-15 to change. The #3 contender is now Carla Esparza, ahead of Claudia Gadelha (#4) and Nina Ansaroff (#5). Closing out the top 10 are Michelle Waterson (#6), Marina Rodriguez (#7), Yan Xiaonan (#8), Amanda Ribas (#9), and Tecia Torres (#10). Livinha Souza also appears in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up to #12, breaking the tie with Cody Stamann (#13) after Stamann was forced to withdraw from their scheduled bout.  

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes. A note, Leon Edwards is still listed at #3 on UFC.com after accepting a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for this December.

Middleweight: Paulo Costa moves up to #2 and Jared Cannonier drops to #3 after losing to #1 contender Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.  

Light Heavyweight: No Changes  

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov’s win over Walt Harris at UFC 254 brings Volkov up to #6 and drops Harris from #10 down to #11. Junior dos Santos is now ranked behind Volkov at #7, and Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) and Aleksei Olenik (#10) both move up one spot.  

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 254?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Does Khabib Get His Wish to Be #1 P4P?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 254! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
UFC

Anderson Silva Says The UFC Is “Completely Different” Since Fertittas Sold It

Anderson Silva's final UFC fight will take place this weekend against Uriah Hall. Silva first debuted in the promotion over 14 years...
Read more
UFC

Nate Diaz Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not Undefeated

Nate Diaz posted a very simple Tweet recently that appears to dispute Khabib Nurmagomedov's official MMA record. Khabib recently announced his retirement...
Read more
MMA

Edson Barboza To Test Free Agency Following Final UFC Fight

34-year-old Edson Barboza made his UFC debut in 2010. All but 6 of his 30 pro-fights have come in the UFC. Barboza...
Read more
Bellator

Jake Hager Thinks AEW’s Jon Moxley Would Do Well in MMA

Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager believes fellow AEW standout Jon Moxley would find success transitioning from professional wrestling to MMA.
Read more
UFC

Dana White: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker Rematch Is ‘Very Appealing’

Dana White likes the idea of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker having their rematch. In October of 2018 at...
Read more
UFC

Judges Had Khabib Losing First Round Before Stoppage Win Over Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career losing only two rounds in his career, and that includes the first round to Justin Gaethje.
Read more
UFC

UFC Matchmaker Sean Shelby Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Is ‘Obviously’ The GOAT

Sean Shelby made a rare appearance on social media to praise Khabib Nurmagomedov following his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube