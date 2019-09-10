UFC Rankings Report: Does ‘The Eagle’ Land Where He Wanted?

The post-UFC 242 rankings have been released, and the Eagle did not land where he wished.

Following his latest mauling, Khabib Nurmagomedov lobbied for the #1 p4p rankings position, but neither he nor the panel budged, and the Eagle remains perched at the #2 position, with Jones still at #1. Also of note in the pound-for-pound rankings, Dustin Poirier drops five positions to #5 after his loss to Nurmagomedov, and there was a lot of upward movement from numbers #6-11 in the p4p rankings.

At lightweight, Tony Ferguson returns to the #1-contender position following Poirier’s loss, and Paul Felder moves up to #7 after his controversial split-decision victory over Edson Barboza. Barboza drops two spots to #9, with Anthony Pettis sitting at #10.

At middleweight, Omari Akhmedov debuts in the rankings at #14. At heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes is now ranked #3 after his dominant victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov. And at flyweight, Joanne Calderwood is now at #3 as well following her decision victory over Andrea Lee, who drops to #7.

Below, you will find the full updated UFC rankings:

Pound-For-Pound:

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier +1

7. Max Holloway -1

8. Kamaru Usman +1

9. Tony Ferguson +1

10. Robert Whittaker +1

11. Conor McGregor +2

12. Valentina Shevchenko

13. Dustin Poirier -5

14. Israel Adesanya +1

15. Tyron Woodley -1

Flyweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Kai Kara France -1

9. Brandon Moreno

10. Matt Schnell

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Ryan Benoit

13. Alex Perez

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Raulian Paiva

Bantamweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

4. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Cody Garbrandt

9. Jimmie Rivera

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

Featherweight:

Champion: Max Holloway

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Arnold Allen

13. Shane Burgos

14. Mirsad Bektic

15. Ryan Hall

Lightweight:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1. Tony Ferguson +1

2. Dustin Poirier -1

3. Conor McGregor

4. Donald Cerrone

5. Justin Gaethje

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Paul Felder +3

8. Kevin Lee

9. Edson Barboza -2

10. Anthony Pettis -1

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Charles Oliveira

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Islam Makhachev +1

15. Dan Hooker -1

Welterweight:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Nate Diaz

7. Darren Till

8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

9. Stephen Thompson

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Robbie Lawler

14. Vicente Luque

15. Neil Magny

Middleweight:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Kelvin Gastelum

5. Jack Hermansson

6. Ronaldo Souza

7. Chris Weidman

8. Derek Brunson

9. Jared Cannonier

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Brad Tavares

12. Uriah Hall

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Omari Akhmedov (NR)

15. Krzysztof Jotko

Light Heavyweight:

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. Corey Anderson

7. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ilir Latifi

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Misha Cirkunov

Heavyweight:

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1. Stipe Miocic

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes +3

4. Junior dos Santos -1

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Blagoy Ivanov +1

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

11. Walt Harris

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Tai Tuivasa

14. Marcin Tybura

15. Augusto Sakai

Women’s Strawweight:

Champion: Weili Zhang

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Nina Ansaroff

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Cludia Gadelha

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza

9. Alexa Grasso

10. Marina Rodriguez

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Cortney Casey

Women’s Flyweight:

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian +1

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood +2

4. Liz Carmouche -1

5. Jennifer Maia -1

6. Viviane Araujo +1

7. Andrea Lee -1

8. Roxanne Modafferi

9. Lauren Murphy

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Mara Romero Borella

15. Gillian Robertson

Women’s Bantamweight:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Marion Reneau

9. Sara McMann

10. Irene Aldana

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

