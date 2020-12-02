UFC Rankings Report: Dos Anjos Moves Ahead of Oliveira

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Smith vs. Clark! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: No Changes
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin is now tied with Kai Kara France at #7, and Tyson Nam (#13) and Jordan Espinosa (#14) swap places.
Bantamweight: No Changes
Featherweight: No Changes
Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos is now one spot ahead of Charles Oliveira in the rankings, with dos Anjos at #6 and Oliveira at #7.
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: No Changes
Light Heavyweight: After defeating Devin Clark on Saturday, Anthony Smith is no longer tied With Volkan Oezdemir. Smith is now ranked #6 by himself, with Oezdemir now at #7.
Heavyweight: No Changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?