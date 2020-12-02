Wednesday, December 2, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Dos Anjos Moves Ahead of Oliveira

By Clyde Aidoo
Jul 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Rafael Dos Anjos (red gloves) before his fight against Leon Edwards (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Edwards won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Smith vs. Clark! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes  

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes  

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin is now tied with Kai Kara France at #7, and Tyson Nam (#13) and Jordan Espinosa (#14) swap places.   

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos is now one spot ahead of Charles Oliveira in the rankings, with dos Anjos at #6 and Oliveira at #7.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: After defeating Devin Clark on Saturday, Anthony Smith is no longer tied With Volkan Oezdemir. Smith is now ranked #6 by himself, with Oezdemir now at #7.  

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?

