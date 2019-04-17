UFC Rankings Report: Dustin Poirier Enters P4P

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 236! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Dustin Poirier is now ranked #8 in the pound-for-pound rankings after defeating Max Holloway who fell one spot to #5 in the rankings, which boosted Cejudo to #4. Poirier’s leap has caused numbers 9-15 on the rankings to shift with Conor McGregor at #9, Robert Whittaker at #10, Stipe Miocic at #11, Tony Ferguson at #12, Tyron Woodley at #13, Rose Namajunas at #14, and Cris Cyborg closing out the rankings at #15.

Strawweight: Carla Esparza has moved up one spot to be tied for #9 with Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Randa Markos fell one spot down to #14.

Women’s Flyweight: Only three women remained in their same spots: Jessica Eye (#1), Joanna Jedrzejczyk (#4), and Jennifer Maia (#9). The other 12 spots featured new faces. Some notable changes include Maycee Barber making her debut in the rankings at #14 being trailed by Paige VanZant at #15, Antonina Shevchenko moving up three spots to #12, and Joanne Calderwood cracking the top 5 at #5. Here is a list of all the changes at flyweight.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja has moved up to the #3 spot following his victory over Wilson Reis at UFC 236, dropping Deiveson Figueiredo down a spot to #4. Wilson Reis also dropped to #5 after the loss. Appearing in the rankings this week are Alex Perez at #13 and Matt Schnell at #15.

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: After winning the interim championship, Dustin Poirier now sits as the official #1 contender, with Tony Ferguson now at #2 and Conor McGregor at #3. Edson Barboza moved up a spot to #7, Anthony Pettis is now at #9, and Paul Felder (#10), Gregor Gillespie (#11), and Alexander Hernandez (#12), and Nate Diaz (#15) each moved down a spot. Charles Oliveira had the biggest drop, falling two spots to #14.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya is now the #1 contender following his victory over Kelvin Gastelum in their classic UFC 236 battle, which moved Yoel Romero (#2), Luke Rockhold (#3), Ronaldo Souza (#4), and Kelvin Gastelum (#5) each down one spot.

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux is no longer ranked, but Nikita Krylov is, sitting now at #15. Saint Preux’s departure from the rankings made room for Johnny Walker (#12), Mauricio Rua (#13), and Misha Cirkunov (#14) to each move up.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

