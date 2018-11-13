UFC Rankings Report Following UFC Denver

The new UFC Rankings have been released in the aftermath of UFC Fight Night 139. Below, you will find the changes in each division:

Women’s Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bamtamweight: Following her unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington, Germaine de Randamie is now the #2 ranked bantamweight in the world, moving Ketlen Viera (#3), Julianna Pena (#4), and Raquel Pennington (#5) down one spot respectively.

Flyweight: Neil Seery (#15) and Ryan Benoit (#14) are now ranked flyweights, and there were some other upward movement towards the bottom of the top 15 with Ulka Sasaki (#13), Alex Perez (#12), Tim Elliott (#11), and Ben Nguyen (#10) moving up as well.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Following his remarkable and unprecedented KO victory in the UFC Denver main event, Yair Rodriguez moved up four spots to #11, which moved Chan Sung Jung (#12), Ricardo Lamas (#13), Darren Elkins (#14), and Zabit Magomedsharipov (#15) down in the rankings. Alexander Volkanovski moved up a spot to #10 and Josh Emmett now sits at #9 and is no longer tied with Mirsad Bektic for the #8 position.

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixera moved down to #11, no longer tied for the #10 spot with Ovince Saint Preux.

Heavyweight: No Changes

Pound for Pound: No Changes

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?