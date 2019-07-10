UFC Rankings Report: Four New Faces Appear in Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 239! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Amanda Nunes moves up to #5 in the pound-for-pound rankings, causing Max Holloway to fall to #6.

Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan debuts in the rankings at #15, and Cortney Casey moves up one spot to #14. Alexa Grasso is now #10, causing Cynthia Calvillo to fall outside the top 10 to #11.

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood now sits alone at #5, no longer tied with Roxanne Modaferi (#6).

Women’s Bantamweight: After losing to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 239 co-main event, Holly Holm drops down to #3 in the rankings, with Ketlen Vieira moving up one spot to #2.

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: Changes have been made at the bottom of the rankings, with Ricky Simon (#15) and Song Yadong (#13) both emerging into the rankings. Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (#14), John Dodson (#12), Rob Font (#11), and Cody Stamann (#10) each moved up one spot.

Featherweight: Arnold Allen debuts in the rankings as demanded at #13. Ricardo Lamas drops two spots down to #15, and Josh Emmett (#10) and Jeremy Stephens (#8) also fell in the rankings. On the upswing are Yair Rodriguez (#7) and Renato Moicano (#9).

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: Demian Maia is now tied for #11 with Leon Edwards and also moving up in the rankings is the now #3-ranked Jorge Masvidal after his stunning knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239, which dropped Ben Askren literally and figuratively, as Askren plummets four spots down to #9 after the loss. Rafael dos Anjos now sits at #4 in the rankings down from last week’s #3. In addition to Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal, also moving up in the rankings is Darren Till (#5), Stephen Thompson (#6), Anthony Pettis (#7), and Santiago Ponzinibbio (#8).

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: After knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 239, Jan Blachowicz moves up to #5, with Alexander Gustafsson now at #6.

Heavyweight: No changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 239?