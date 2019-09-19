UFC Rankings Report: Gaethje Enters Contention Status

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vancouver. The winner of the main event, Justin Gaethje, is the story of this week’s rankings update, just as he was the lead story coming out of UFC Vancouver. Gaethje is now the #4-ranked lightweight in the world following his first-round KO of Donald Cerrone, who drops to #5 in the divisional rankings.

In the pound-for-pound rankings, Valentina Shevchenko moves up a spot to now be tied with Conor McGregor at #11.

At middlweight, Edmen Shahbayzan debuts in the rankings at #14, and Urijah Hall moves up to #11 following his victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Below, you will find the full updated UFC rankings:

Pound-For-Pound:

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Max Holloway

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Robert Whittaker

11. Conor McGregor

11. Valentina Shevchenko +1

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Israel Adesanya

15. Tyron Woodley

Flyweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Rogerio Bontorin

7. Kai Kara France +1

9. Brandon Moreno

10. Matt Schnell

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Ryan Benoit

13. Alex Perez

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Raulian Paiva

Bantamweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao -1

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Jimmie Rivera +1

9. Cody Garbrandt -1

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

Featherweight:

Champion: Max Holloway

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos +12

13. Mirsad Bektic +1

14. Ryan Hall +1

15. Arnold Allen -3

Lightweight:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1. Tony Ferguson +1

2. Dustin Poirier -1

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje +1

5. Donald Cerrone -1

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Paul Felder +3

8. Kevin Lee

9. Edson Barboza -2

10. Anthony Pettis -1

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Charles Oliveira

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Islam Makhachev +1

15. Dan Hooker -1

Welterweight:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Nate Diaz

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Darren Till

9. Stephen Thompson

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Robbie Lawler

14. Vicente Luque

15. Neil Magny

Middleweight:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Kelvin Gastelum

5. Jack Hermansson

6. Ronaldo Souza

7. Chris Weidman

8. Derek Brunson

9. Jared Cannonier

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Urijah Hall +1

12. Brad Tavares

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Edmen Shahbazyan

15. Omari Akhmedov

Light Heavyweight:

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. Corey Anderson

8. Volkan Oezdemir -1

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Johnny Walker +1

10. Aleksandar Rakic

12. Ilir Latifi

13 Misha Cirkunov +2

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Nikita Krylov -2

Heavyweight:

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes +3

4. Junior dos Santos -1

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Blagoy Ivanov +1

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Walt Harris +1

12. Augusto Sakai +3

13. Aleksei Oleinik

14. Tai Tuivasa -1

15. Maurice Greene (NR)

Women’s Strawweight:

Champion: Weili Zhang

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Nina Ansaroff

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza

9. Alexa Grasso

10. Marina Rodriguez

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Cortney Casey

Women’s Flyweight:

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye -1

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Liz Carmouche

5. Jennifer Maia

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Andrea Lee

8. Roxanne Modafferi

8. Lauren Murphy +1

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Mara Romero Borella +1

14. Antonina Shevchenko +1

15. Gillian Robertson

Women’s Bantamweight:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Marion Reneau

9. Sara McMann

10. Irene Aldana

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

