UFC Rankings Report: Gaethje Enters Contention Status

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vancouver. The winner of the main event, Justin Gaethje, is the story of this week’s rankings update, just as he was the lead story coming out of UFC Vancouver. Gaethje is now the #4-ranked lightweight in the world following his first-round KO of Donald Cerrone, who drops to #5 in the divisional rankings.
In the pound-for-pound rankings, Valentina Shevchenko moves up a spot to now be tied with Conor McGregor at #11.
At middlweight, Edmen Shahbayzan debuts in the rankings at #14, and Urijah Hall moves up to #11 following his victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.
Below, you will find the full updated UFC rankings:
Pound-For-Pound:
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier
7. Max Holloway
8. Kamaru Usman
9. Tony Ferguson
10. Robert Whittaker
11. Conor McGregor
11. Valentina Shevchenko +1
13. Dustin Poirier
14. Israel Adesanya
15. Tyron Woodley
Flyweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Tim Elliott
7. Rogerio Bontorin
7. Kai Kara France +1
9. Brandon Moreno
10. Matt Schnell
11. Jordan Espinosa
12. Ryan Benoit
13. Alex Perez
14. Mark De La Rosa
15. Raulian Paiva
Bantamweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
5. Raphael Assuncao -1
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Dominick Cruz
8. Jimmie Rivera +1
9. Cody Garbrandt -1
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
Featherweight:
Champion: Max Holloway
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Renato Moicano
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Shane Burgos +12
13. Mirsad Bektic +1
14. Ryan Hall +1
15. Arnold Allen -3
Lightweight:
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1. Tony Ferguson +1
2. Dustin Poirier -1
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje +1
5. Donald Cerrone -1
6. Al Iaquinta
7. Paul Felder +3
8. Kevin Lee
9. Edson Barboza -2
10. Anthony Pettis -1
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Charles Oliveira
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Islam Makhachev +1
15. Dan Hooker -1
Welterweight:
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Nate Diaz
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio
8. Darren Till
9. Stephen Thompson
10. Demian Maia
11. Ben Askren
12. Anthony Pettis
13. Robbie Lawler
14. Vicente Luque
15. Neil Magny
Middleweight:
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Kelvin Gastelum
5. Jack Hermansson
6. Ronaldo Souza
7. Chris Weidman
8. Derek Brunson
9. Jared Cannonier
10. Ian Heinisch
11. Urijah Hall +1
12. Brad Tavares
13. Antonio Carlos Junior
14. Edmen Shahbazyan
15. Omari Akhmedov
Light Heavyweight:
Champion: Jon Jones
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Jan Blachowicz
6. Alexander Gustafsson
7. Corey Anderson
8. Volkan Oezdemir -1
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Johnny Walker +1
10. Aleksandar Rakic
12. Ilir Latifi
13 Misha Cirkunov +2
14 Mauricio Rua
15 Nikita Krylov -2
Heavyweight:
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes +3
4. Junior dos Santos -1
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Alistair Overeem
8. Cain Velasquez
9. Blagoy Ivanov +1
10. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Walt Harris +1
12. Augusto Sakai +3
13. Aleksei Oleinik
14. Tai Tuivasa -1
15. Maurice Greene (NR)
Women’s Strawweight:
Champion: Weili Zhang
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Nina Ansaroff
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Carla Esparza
9. Alexa Grasso
10. Marina Rodriguez
11. Cynthia Calvillo
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Cortney Casey
Women’s Flyweight:
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Jessica Eye -1
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Liz Carmouche
5. Jennifer Maia
6. Viviane Araujo
7. Andrea Lee
8. Roxanne Modafferi
8. Lauren Murphy +1
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Maycee Barber
13. Mara Romero Borella +1
14. Antonina Shevchenko +1
15. Gillian Robertson
Women’s Bantamweight:
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Marion Reneau
9. Sara McMann
10. Irene Aldana
11. Macy Chiasson
12. Lina Lansberg
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Bethe Correia
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC Rankings?