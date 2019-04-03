UFC Rankings Report: Gaethje Soars to Top Five

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Philadelphia! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: Michelle Waterson moves up two spots to #7, with Karolina Kowalkiewicz dropping three spots to #9. Tatiana Suarez now sits alone at #3, no longer tied for Nina Ansaroff (#4) for that position, and Weili Zhang moved up one spot to #6.

Women’s Flyweight: Liz Carmouche moves up one spot to #4 to be tied with Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Jennifer Maia is now tied at #9 with Lauren Murphy.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: There were changes from #3 down to #15, with the only constants being Joseph Benavidez at #2 and Jussier Formiga as the #1 contender. Deiveson Figueiredo (#3), Wilson Reis (#4), and Alexandre Pantoja (#5) complete the top five. New entrants to the rankings include Jamie Alvarez (#15), Raulian Paiva (#14), and Louis Smolka (#13). The biggest jump was for Kai Kara France who moved up three spots to #11.

Bantamweight: Josh Emmett has moved up two spots after his UFC Philadelphia knockout of Michael Johnson, and Cub Swanson has dropped two spots to #10.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje is now a top-five lightweight after his knockout of Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Philadelphia, with Gaethje rising three spots to #5. Kevin Lee is now at #6 and Edson Barboza dropped to #8.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson has cracked the top 10 after defeating David Branch via first-round submission at UFC Philadephia and is now at #10 in the middleweight rankings, and Brad Tavares dropped one spot to #11.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa is now one spot beneath Justin Willis at #12 and Willis alone at #11.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?