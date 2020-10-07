Wednesday, October 7, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Holm & de Randamie Shake Up P4P Rankings

By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following ! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Justin Gaethje moves up one spot to #7, with Dustin Poirier one spot behind him at #8. 

Women’s Pound for Pound: Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie both advance one position. Holm is ranked #7 and Germaine de Randamie is ranked #8 in spite of the fact that de Randamie is currently ranked higher than Holm in the bantamweight division and holds a victory over Holm in the featherweight division in a championship bout. This moved Tatiana Suarez down two positions to #9. Julianna Pena is now at #15 after her loss to de Randamie, and the #12-14 are now occupied by Cynthia Cavillo (#12), Claudia Gadelha (#13), and Nina Ansaroff (#14).

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie remains at #1, and Holm remains at #2 after their victories at . Julianna Pena’s loss sends her back two spots to #6, and Irene Aldana moves ahead of her to #5 despite her loss to Holm in the main event. Raquel Pennington also moved up one position to #4.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Following a second impressive performance from Brandon Royval at UFC 253, he moves up to #7 after defeating Kai Kara-France, who drops one position to #8. Also moving down are Rogerio Bontorin (#9) and Raulian Paiva (#12).

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Arnold Allen moves up one position to #8 with Jeremy Stephens dropping one spot to #9.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane moves up one spot to be tied with Sergei Pavlovich at #12. 

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN 16?

