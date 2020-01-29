UFC Rankings Report: Inaugural Women’s P4P Rankings Released

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Raleigh, including the inaugural women’s pound-for-pound rankings! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound-for-Pound: The first all men’s pound-for-pound rankings since the inclusion of women in the UFC are as follows:

Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Henry Cejudo Stipe Miocic Daniel Cormier Israel Adesanya Kamaru Usman Alexander Volkonovski Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson Max Holloway Dustin Poirier Tyron Woodley Robert Whittaker Jorge Masvidal

Women’s Pound-for-Pound:

Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko Zhang Weili Jessica Andrade Rose Namajunas Joanna Jedrzejczyk Holly Holm Germaine de Randamie Tatiana Suarez Katlyn Chookagian Aspen Ladd Jessica Eye Julianna Pena Claudia Gadelha Nina Ansaroff

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: Antonio Shevchenko moves up to #11 and previously unranked Poliana Botelho now sits at #15. Moving down one spot is Montana de La Rosa, now at #12.

Women’s Bantamweight: Sara McMann moves up to #9 following her victory at UFC Raleigh over Lina Lansberg, and Marion Reneau falls down to #10.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Alex Perez’s dominant first-round submission victory over Jordan Espinosa shoots him up three positions to #9 in the rankings. Moving down one spot each are Matt Schnell, Tim Elliott, and Jordan Espinosa.

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo moves up to #7, dropping Jimmie Rivera down one spot to #8. Also, Song Yadong moves up one position to #12, with John Dodson now at #13.

Featherweight: Arnold Allen appears in the featherweight rankings at #15, and Calvin Kattar moves up a position to #10, dropping Jose Aldo to #11.

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa arrives in the welterweight rankings with a vengeance, debuting in the top 10 at #7 following his victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh and sending dos Anjos down three positions to #8. Demian Maia (#5) and Stephen Thompson (#6) also move up in the rankings. Chiesa’s arrival in the rankings caused Nate Diaz (#9), Robbie Lawler (#10), Geoff Neal (#11), Anthony Pettis (#13), Vicente Luque (#14), and Conor McGregor (#15) to each move down in the rankings.

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov moves up one position to #12, and Ian Heinisch falls down one spot to #13.

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir moves up one position to #7, and Alexander Gustafsson drops down to #8.

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis falls one position down to #6.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Raleigh, including the first-ever women’s pound-for-pound rankings?