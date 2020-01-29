UFC Rankings Report: Inaugural Women’s P4P Rankings Released

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Raleigh, including the inaugural women’s pound-for-pound rankings! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound-for-Pound: The first all men’s pound-for-pound rankings since the inclusion of women in the UFC are as follows:
- Jon Jones
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Henry Cejudo
- Stipe Miocic
- Daniel Cormier
- Israel Adesanya
- Kamaru Usman
- Alexander Volkonovski
- Conor McGregor
- Tony Ferguson
- Max Holloway
- Dustin Poirier
- Tyron Woodley
- Robert Whittaker
- Jorge Masvidal
Women’s Pound-for-Pound:
- Amanda Nunes
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Zhang Weili
- Jessica Andrade
- Rose Namajunas
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Holly Holm
- Germaine de Randamie
- Tatiana Suarez
- Katlyn Chookagian
- Aspen Ladd
- Jessica Eye
- Julianna Pena
- Claudia Gadelha
- Nina Ansaroff
Strawweight: No changes
Women’s Flyweight: Antonio Shevchenko moves up to #11 and previously unranked Poliana Botelho now sits at #15. Moving down one spot is Montana de La Rosa, now at #12.
Women’s Bantamweight: Sara McMann moves up to #9 following her victory at UFC Raleigh over Lina Lansberg, and Marion Reneau falls down to #10.
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: Alex Perez’s dominant first-round submission victory over Jordan Espinosa shoots him up three positions to #9 in the rankings. Moving down one spot each are Matt Schnell, Tim Elliott, and Jordan Espinosa.
Bantamweight: Jose Aldo moves up to #7, dropping Jimmie Rivera down one spot to #8. Also, Song Yadong moves up one position to #12, with John Dodson now at #13.
Featherweight: Arnold Allen appears in the featherweight rankings at #15, and Calvin Kattar moves up a position to #10, dropping Jose Aldo to #11.
Lightweight: No changes
Welterweight: Michael Chiesa arrives in the welterweight rankings with a vengeance, debuting in the top 10 at #7 following his victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh and sending dos Anjos down three positions to #8. Demian Maia (#5) and Stephen Thompson (#6) also move up in the rankings. Chiesa’s arrival in the rankings caused Nate Diaz (#9), Robbie Lawler (#10), Geoff Neal (#11), Anthony Pettis (#13), Vicente Luque (#14), and Conor McGregor (#15) to each move down in the rankings.
Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov moves up one position to #12, and Ian Heinisch falls down one spot to #13.
Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir moves up one position to #7, and Alexander Gustafsson drops down to #8.
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis falls one position down to #6.
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Raleigh, including the first-ever women’s pound-for-pound rankings?